https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trump-donates-quarterly-salary-repair-national-monuments/

(BREITBART) President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would donate his salary for this financial quarter to the National Park Service for the restoration of America’s national monuments.

The president announced the news on Twitter, together with an image of the $100,000 check.

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000!” Trump wrote.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook