https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f383ec04dec887547a30785
Here’s why Democrats want mail-in voting. So all of the dead people can vote again. At least 847 dead people tried to vote in Michigan’s August Primary. Over 10,000 votes were rejected. Breitbart.com …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bogged down in ‘petty squabbles’ which has prevented them doing humanitarian work, claims Lady Colin Campbell, author of behind-the-scenes book….
The Duke of Cambridge described how King George VI’s announcement on August 15, 1945, marked the end of ‘the most catastrophic conflict in mankind’s history.’…
Turkey will not bow to international pressure and “banditry” in the contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, promising to continue oil and gas exploratio…