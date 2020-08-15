https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/15/unhinged-rep-ayanna-pressley-says-unrest-in-the-streets-should-continue-until-trump-gop-are-held-accountable-video/

This video of Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley is textbook “saying the quiet part out loud”:

But how dare anybody say there are Democrats who back that sort of behavior.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for the media rush to ask Biden and Harris if they agree with Pressley.

It’s a total mystery.

The mainstream media will again cover their eyes and ears to that video.

