https://www.westernjournal.com/utah-teen-dies-reportedly-diving-canal-save-toddler-car-wreck/
A 15-year-old from Utah died from his injuries after he tried to save a toddler in a car accident on the evening of Aug. 8. Justin Bates and a 2-year-old were trapped in a car that flipped into the Jordan River canal in Salt Lake City, Utah, KSTU-TV reported. Justin’s uncle said the teen had…
The post Utah Teen Dies After Reportedly Diving Into Canal To Save Toddler from Car Wreck appeared first on The Western Journal.