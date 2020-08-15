https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/violence-erupts-stone-mountain-confederate-memorial-georgia-clash-right-wing-activists-vs-antifa-terrorists-video/
Armed right-wing III% activists on Saturday clashed with Antifa terrorists on Stone Mountain Park in Georgia.
The Three Percenters gathered on Stone Mountain for a rally when Black Lives Matter Marxists along with masked Antifa terrorists showed up to counter protest.
“We’re gonna use the 2nd Amendment to protect the 1st Amendment,” III% Security Force militia leader Chris Hill told reporter, Ford Fischer.
Local officials last month denied the Three Percenters a permit to hold a rally, however they showed up anyway to defend the Confederate memorial.
Things quickly turned violent.
Bats and sticks were used in a violent brawl between right=wing activists vs Marxists.
WATCH:
Bats and sticks used in left vs right brawl in Stone Mountain, Ga. Video by @FordFischer: pic.twitter.com/hiFCjjIOBP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020
Police in riot gear eventually arrived and yelled at the crowd to disperse.
Additional footage (language warning):[embedded content]