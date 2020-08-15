https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-repeatedly-refuses-to-answer-reporters-questions-trump-shreds-him

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to take questions from reporters in recent months in an apparent attempt to minimize his exposure to situations where he could say something that damages his campaign.

Biden’s refusal to take questions comes as he has faced mounting questions about his fitness for office, including questions about his cognitive abilities. Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, recently had to go on Fox News to defend her husband from the criticisms. It’s worth noting that numerous Democrats, progressives, and left-wing publications have also questioned Biden’s mental fitness for office. Biden, who said a couple of months ago that he was “constantly tested” for cognitive decline, walked those claims back last week, denying that he had been tested for cognitive decline and saying, “Why the hell would I take a test?”

The most recent examples of Biden dodging questions from the media happened this week after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be his running mate.

During the press conference on Wednesday where Biden announced Harris as his running mate, the two quickly walked away from cameras once they were done speaking, completely ignoring reporters. Biden told those who were asking questions, “We’ll talk about that later.”

Both Joe Biden & Kamala Harris refuse to take questions from the press: “we’ll talk about that later” Why are Biden and Harris terrified of the press?pic.twitter.com/a0dVXN1j2l — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 13, 2020

During another event, it again appeared as though Biden and Harris did not take reporter’s questions and MSNBC cut video footage of the event the moment that the reporters started asking questions.

“MSNBC just cut away from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ coronavirus briefing right as reporters were attempting to ask questions,” tweeted Francis Brennan, Director of Strategic Response for the Trump campaign. “Why won’t the media cover these questions? What are they shielding Biden and Harris from?”

MSNBC just cut away from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ coronavirus briefing right as reporters were attempting to ask questions. Why won’t the media cover these questions? What are they shielding Biden and Harris from? pic.twitter.com/aG8tnAux6g — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 13, 2020

During an event on Thursday, Biden and Harris again both refused to answer questions from reporters as a Biden campaign aide forced them out of a room.

“For the THIRD day in a row, press are shuffled out of a Biden-Harris event without the chance to ask questions,” Trump 2020 Deputy National Press Secretary Ken Farnaso tweeted. “It’s not controversial to expect and demand presidential candidates answer unscripted questions from the press and everyday Americans.”

WATCH:

For the THIRD day in a row, press are shuffled out of a Biden-Harris event without the chance to ask questions. It’s not controversial to expect and demand presidential candidates answer unscripted questions from the press and everyday Americans. pic.twitter.com/zkZbQklcTn — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) August 14, 2020

President Donald Trump slammed Biden for refusing to answer the questions and called out the reporters for not pushing for answers.

“Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions,” Trump tweeted. “Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on!”

Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on! https://t.co/SQAq0KVUqw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

America Rising highlighted how Biden has repeatedly run away from answering questions from the media, which has shielded him from facing intense scrutiny.

“Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, he hasn’t faced that kind of exposure, yet you got to feel at some point he’s going to come out from the basement,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said.

Even CNN called out Biden as one the network’s hosts said, “We’re not getting answers. We want to be able to ask more questions, this is an important part of the process of covering a candidate, right? So, I just want you to know that we’re asking the questions.”

.@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris really don’t like taking questions from the press, and reporters are noticing. Roll the tape! pic.twitter.com/ZKFoNdBndd — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 14, 2020

An MSNBC reporter recently told his network, “We haven’t had the opportunity to ask too many questions, only in these kind of pool sprays, as we call them.”

WATCH: @NBCNews‘ @MikeMemoli on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris avoiding questions from the press: “We haven’t had the opportunity to ask too many questions, only in these kind of pool sprays, as we call them.” pic.twitter.com/hPNLM3Fca8 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 14, 2020

“Although Biden now presents himself as a moderate, centrist figure, the totality of his political career, overall, suggests that he is a firm leftist,” The Daily Wire reported in an in-depth profile piece on Biden last fall. “Biden has dabbled at times in moderation, including previous support for tough-on-crime legislation and his longstanding stance that he is ‘personally pro-life’ despite his support of legalized abortion. However, he has long been a progressive on legal issues, economic issues, and foreign policy issues, and even preempted President Obama’s ‘evolution’ when, in 2012, he confirmed that he was ‘absolutely comfortable’ with same-sex marriage.”

