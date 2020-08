http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/awPJ61QNnuE/

Patriotic boaters aimed to break the record for the world’s largest boat parade on Saturday near Florida’s Clearwater Beach.

“On August 15th 2020, More than 1,181 TRUMP Supporters will attempt to break the record for the largest boat parade in history. This is gonna be the MOAB… Mother of all Boat Parades,” according to the Conservative Grounds website, the coffee company that organized the event.

“The current world record according to Guiness [sic] Book of World Records was achieved in Malaysia in 2014 and had a recorded 1,180 boats. In honor of the 45th President Donald J. Trump we will beat the world record in his name,” the site continued.

The event’s Facebook page said, “WE HAVE DECLARED DONALD J TRUMP ESSENTIAL,” and encouraged participants to bring all of their Trump 2020 gear including flags, hats, and T-shirts to “make this a big one !!”

The organizers shared an advertisement for the parade on Sunday:

@therightcoffee is sponsoring the Largest Parade of Boats in honor of @realDonaldTrump on August 15. We are going to BREAK THE WORLD RECORD. GO TO https://t.co/3kMyihZUhk @realDonaldTrump needs you to show up. @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/6pGz7ui7IY — Conservative Grounds (@therightcoffee) August 9, 2020

The Largo-based company said it created a place “where those who believe in traditional America without the crazy liberalness can go and enjoy a conversation, cup of coffee and their surroundings.”

The site continued:

Conservative Grounds was created to be an alternative to the typical liberal American coffee establishments. As many American businesses are turning away from conservative values, Conservative Grounds is embracing them. We support Law Enforcement, the Military, MAGA hats, the 2nd Amendment, Pro-Life, God and traditional way of life. “We’re all just nothing more than a group of volunteers,” founder Cliff Gephart said of the event in a video Thursday. “We’re not getting paid for this. We’re donating all of our time and the money we raise to political campaigns come this fall and to charity. So we’re doing nothing but trying to do our best to make this the coolest Trump parade ever,” he concluded. An official boat count has yet to be announced, according to WFLA.

