Here’s more video of just another night in Seattle, with vandals walking down the sidewalk with their black hoodies and homemade shields and camera-blocking umbrellas spray-paining ACAB (“All cops are bastards”) on buildings and attempting to smash an ATM. And that’s in less than 60 seconds of footage. In the meantime, normal people show their “privilege” by trying to go about do normal things after dark. (Editor’s note: Language warning):

Marauding antifa black bloc in Seattle smash up property as they march around the city. People watch in disbelief. No police. #SeattleRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XYXkBFZZwc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Townhall’s Guy Benson wants to know why they’d watch in disbelief — it’s likely all they’ve seen for years now.

why disbelief? these criminals do this stuff constantly, seemingly with impunity & local “leaders” appear most concerned with clapping back at federal officials who notice https://t.co/ELmthCxvIu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 15, 2020

You are correct. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

It’s like Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler said after rioters had vandalized and tried to burn down the federal courthouse for two months; his primary concern was the violence federal law enforcement agents had brought to the city. Until then, the nightly rioting was acceptable, apparently.

Smash it..they got insurance. — M60spec (@m60spec) August 15, 2020

That’s the excuse Sally Kohn gave after rioters in Minneapolis caused at least $500 million in damage through vandalism, looting, or arson; “Hey, they’ve got insurance.” The city still wanted a federal bailout though.

After 70+ days, it’s normalized. — Nessun0 🇺🇸 (@Green_Thumb1) August 15, 2020

Stockholm Syndrome — HallMonitor512AF (@LaneBIIAF) August 15, 2020

Seattle’s riot tourism is booming. — Mike Hoover 🇺🇸 @mikehoover on Parler (@Mike_Hoover) August 15, 2020

Like a wounded animal, Seattle will attract more of these crazies because it’s open season. No one in charge cares. — sweetmayhem (@sweetmayhem5) August 15, 2020

Its like Mogadishu. Violence everywhere. But the people have become so used to it they barely respond. — NathanThurm_esq (@NathanthurmE) August 15, 2020

Please somebody call a social worker — Sandy Pagano (@paganosb13) August 15, 2020

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving town. Take back your streets…#absentleadership — SJ (@Sjharris2020) August 15, 2020

This is what they voted for, after all — Kyle (@703Kyle) August 15, 2020

I have relatives that think this is ”Russian election interference” or ”republicans spreading divisiveness ” Seriously — 8thPatriot (@claydaw) August 15, 2020

I know — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) August 15, 2020

And the violence in Portland is because the police department has embedded “saboteurs and provocateurs” into the peaceful protests — and that’s coming from someone in city government.

Not like they haven’t been doing this very thing for months. Keep it up, you are creating more right leaning voters. — 210 Cerakoting (@210Cerakoting) August 15, 2020

It’s A Wonderful Election: Every time you hear glass break, a citizen decides to vote for Trump. — SpencerTracyKong (@KongSpencer) August 15, 2020

How is this not on the police to do something? — newzjunkey (@newzjunkey) August 15, 2020

They are domestic terrorists. And democratic leaders are allowing terrorism in their cities. — Clowns All Around 🤡👩🏻‍💻🤡Me (@AllyGeighter) August 15, 2020

The leaders are paralyzed. They know it is absurd. But they chose to ride this tiger and now there is no way to stop. Trump made a political error by giving them a temporary bogeyman. But now the spotlight is back on them. — Publius (@PubliusCoScAf) August 15, 2020

I love Joe Biden’s strong leadership condemning the violence and looting of ANTIFA and pledging to stop it in its tracks! — John Locke (@Marblehead_1776) August 15, 2020

The fact that people do nothing is a problem. A big problem. — Judith Sherwin (@JudithSherwin) August 15, 2020

It’s a mental illness festival. These people are disturbed. They have no purpose, no life. Pathetic beings, actually — Rampage (@foknotketo) August 15, 2020

But Trumps sends mean tweets. Amirite? — fergus (@fergus55826817) August 15, 2020

“LAW AND ORDER!” How dare he?

