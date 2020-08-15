https://dailypatriotreport.com/woman-gets-shot-with-bb-gun-after-stealing-trump-sign-from-yard/

A North Carolina woman was shot with a BB gun after she stole a Trump sign from the wrong yard, according to a report from ABC11.

The woman, Peggy Fox, thought she was taking a sign that was part of a political prank from her brother’s yard.

“It was very frightening. Extremely frightening,” Peggy Fox said to WSOC.

A Lincolnton man is charged for shooting a woman wt a BB gun in a dispute over a Trump 2020 sign. Peggy Fox showed us the BB still lodged in her arm. She thought her brother placed the sign as a prank. It belonged to his neighbor who said he was protecting his property. pic.twitter.com/tvLXGQFXbF — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) August 14, 2020

While visiting her brother in North Carolina, she noticed the sign in her brother’s yard. Since she had never heard her brother voice anything political, she assumed it was a mistake.

Fox only made it a few steps before she felt pain in her arm from the BB. Worth McCalister, 76, told WSOC that he used the BB gun he had previously used on stray cats. McAllister claims he told Fox to stop, she claims he did not.

“You can’t shoot people on your property,” Fox said. She said she would have put the sign back if she had known it was on McAllister’s property.

“He actually believed he could shoot me if I was on his property and to me, that’s terrifying,” Fox said.

McAllister said he was trying to hit her in the backside, not the arm. He also said he is considering filing charges after her attempted theft but has to wait until the assault charge is heard.

All of you out there that love to steal Trump signs, be careful.

