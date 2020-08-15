https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/world-globalists-absolutely-hate-president-trump-want-defeated/

World Globalists and elites hate President Trump for making America great again. More than anything they want to see the President defeated in November.

President Trump is the first President in generations who openly stands for and works for the American people. He is no globalist. Trump has proven this in his actions:

Taking the US out of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Taking America out of the Paris Climate Agreement

Challenging NATO countries to pay their fair share of NATO costs

Developing trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, Korea and others that put America first

Challenging the UN

Challenging Davos

Implementing a peace agreement in the Middle East, and more…

The following three videos discuss why the globalists hate President Trump:

The Real Reason [They] want you to hate Trump part 1- pic.twitter.com/1yaFN0nAKT — Karli (@KarluskaP) August 14, 2020

President Trump is helping America – his focus is unlike Obama’s, his predecessor, who was working for the globalists:

The globalists will do anything for power. They don’t care about babies or grandma, they care about power.

