Yesterday morning I picked apart a breaking story from CNN claiming that the Pentagon was on the verge of announcing the formation of a UAP Task Force that would study UFOs and their incursions into our air space. The announcement was expected to be made “in the next few days.” Well, we didn’t have long to wait at all. Later in the afternoon, a brief press release was dropped at the Defense Department website covering precisely that bit of information. Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist actually approved this move back on August 4th, but they held off on the announcement until Friday, apparently waiting to make sure that all the i’s were dotted and the t’s were crossed.

I first saw the announcement at the Black Vault, but before long the mainstream media had picked up the story and began running with it. (ABC News)

The Pentagon has announced the establishment of a task force to review “unexplained aerial phenomena,” or UFOs, that have been observed by the U.S. military, according to a Pentagon statement. The move continues an effort begun in recent years to investigate incidents in which the U.S. military has encountered such phenomena, including those captured on Navy fighter videos that the Pentagon declassified in April. The new Defense Department task force will investigate incidents of unexplained aerial phenomena encountered by the U.S. military, whether it be by pilots or other means.

The actual release from the DoD is rather brief and workmanlike considering the massive implications inherent in the news. Here are the first two of the three paragraphs they released.

On Aug. 4, 2020, Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF). The Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will lead the UAPTF. The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs. The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.

Do you see what I mean about the rather “ho-hum” tone of this extraordinary announcement? We’ve approved the creation of a multi-agency task force to study UFOs. In other news, warmer temperatures are expected across the midwest over the weekend.

For the past three years, it’s been a task akin to pulling teeth to get the Pentagon to talk about this at all. And even when they did, there were layers of contradictory statements and obfuscation that left the people interested in this subject arguing over what they meant and whether or not they were being honest with us. But now, David Norquist just drops this on the nation’s head as if he was releasing some budget numbers regarding how much the Navy was going to be spending on sliced cheese next year.

But the reality is that this was a huge announcement. As I was saying on social media last night, the world has literally changed before our eyes. The Pentagon just admitted that UFOs are real, that we don’t know what they are, and that they are compiling reports on sightings so they can analyze the data and try to figure it all out.

What we didn’t receive was any sort of indication that they plan to share what they’ve already been gathering up until now. The government has been studying UFOs since at least the late 1940s. Through one program after another – Project Sign, Project Grudge, Project Blue Book and AATIP – the government has been delving into the topic, all the while assuring the nation that there was nothing much to see and everyone should just move on and get on with their lives. If we’re entering into a new era of openness and transparency, perhaps they could generate some sort of non-classified summary of what they’ve learned up until now and share it with the rest of us. That’s certainly something that Marco Rubio is in favor of.

So does this admission by the Pentagon mean that aliens are real? No. Not even close. Or at least… not yet. But let’s consider the underlying realities here for a moment. Given how long they’ve had to study the matter and our extensive international intelligence assets, if these unidentified craft were being launched by the Russians or the Chinese, don’t you think they’d have figured that out by now? And if that were the case, I seriously doubt you’d be hearing about it because we would be too busy trying to catch up with the massive technological breakthrough that one of them had made. Conversely, if this was our own ultra-secret technology, do you think they would be drawing attention to it by announcing this sort of task force?

If, as was pointed out in a slide taken from a classified briefing given to members of Congress, you eliminate all of the possible terrestrial sources for this technology, what’s left? It appears that we’re edging closer and closer to some truly astounding revelations.

