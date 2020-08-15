https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3877004dec887547a30973
John Thompson, a Black man who was friends with Philando Castile, won the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) nomination for the 67a District (St. Paul) seat for the Minnesota State House on Tuesday. …
Dedicated teams – composed of police officers, lawyers, mental health professionals and local authority workers – would be tasked with troublemaker hotspots….
Marks & Spencer is set to take on the big supermarkets by promoting ‘everyday prices’ on staples such as cheese and ham to appeal to UK households….
The 17-year-old is said to have targeted two teenagers after the argument, but also hit another two people at a bus stop in Birmingham….
The French House in Soho, London, has only served halves of beer to preserve its Gallic ambience. But now Covid-19 has put paid to that century-old practice….