https://www.theepochtimes.com/17-shot-in-an-hour-during-overnight-violence-in-cincinnati-police_3463137.html

At least 17 people were shot in the span of an hour in Cincinnati, Ohio, said police.

About 10 people were injured in shootings at East McMicken Avenue and Lang Street in Over-the-Rhine, authorities said. Four people were shot at Chalfonte Place in Avondale, and another three people were shot near Lincoln and Gilbert avenues.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said that four people died as a result of the shootings, according to WLWT.

“These all seem to be separate, independent incidents, but horrific and tragic that we have this much violence and potential for that much loss of life in our city,” Neudigate was quoted by the station as saying.

He added, “We do believe with this singular incident we have 10 individuals were shot and possible two fatal waiting on confirmation. This is on top of a quadruple shooting in Avondale potentially two fatal that after a triple shooting on Gilbert and Lincoln,” according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Like other cities that have seen protests and riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Cincinnati Police Department similarly faces calls for budget cuts, and some officials want to change the city’s charter.

An amendment being considered on the ballot in November would replace the police department with a “public safety department,” which would only provide lethal weapons to officers responding to violent crime reports, according to WCPO.

“The [Felony Crimes Division] shall be the only Division equipped with weapons capable of inflicting grievous injury or death, and shall not be permanently assigned to an educational institution or library,” a proposed amendment reads in part.

However, shootings and homicides are on pace to be the highest on record, according to the Enquirer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

