Multiple police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home.

“We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove,” the department tweeted. “Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.”

A subsequent tweet said three officers had been hit by gunfire.

“At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition. This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time,” the tweet reads.

