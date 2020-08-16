https://www.theepochtimes.com/5-year-old-girl-killed-while-playing-in-her-home-in-south-carolina-police_3463276.html

A 5-year-old girl playing in a South Carolina home was shot and killed, prompting family members to call for justice.

Officials told the Post and Courier that the girl, Italia Lomelli-Graham, was in the hallway of her family’s home in Summerville when someone opened fire outside. The bullets penetrated the wall and hit her.

No suspects have been arrested or named in the case. The motive isn’t clear

“This is about my daughter,” Italia’s father told the paper. “That little girl was very dear … and now I’m like a 5-year-old, running downhill. There’s no direction. I just don’t know what to do.”

According to WCSC, a candlelight vigil was held for the girl on Aug. 11.

Summerville Police are now asking neighbors to send in surveillance video they might have of the incident.

“If you know something, say something so we can catch Italia Lomelli-Graham’s killer because until we do there’s a killer on the loose waiting to do it again,” said Pastor Thomas Dixon in the WCSC report.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the child.

“At the tender age of 5, Italia had a radiance about her that would fill up the room. She was very energetic and adventurous,” the page says. “She loved bike riding, Powerpuff Girls, and My Little Pony. She loves singing and dancing with her older sister Denasia. Lets not forget about her 8-month-old brother GiGi who she would tell her Daddy its ok to go home but must leave Gigi to stay with her confident self enough to take care of her baby brother. Above all, she was loving and was destined for greatness.”

