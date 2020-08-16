https://nypost.com/2020/08/16/nyc-shootings-76-injured-14-killed-by-gunfire-this-week/

New York City’s latest bloody week of gunfire saw 76 people injured, including 14 murdered — with almost two-and-a-half times more shootings than the same week last year, according to police sources.

As of 7 a.m., the previous week saw 62 separate shootings — a dramatic rise over the 26 during the same week last year, sources said.

Among the 76 hurt in the latest surge of gunplay, there were 14 murders — again more than the 10 for the same period in 2019, the sources said.

The latest fatalities included a man who was shot dead just after 2 a.m. at the entrance of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, NYPD sources said.

Photos showed a distraught woman comforting a man dressed all in white who appeared to have collapsed in grief as others soon gathered around a body being carried off in a stretcher.

It continued a particularly bloody weekend that had already seen at least 11 people shot overnight from Friday until Saturday morning, with four fatalities — including 28-year-old city Correction Officer John Jeff who was gunned down at a party in Queens.

The alarming surge by the beginning of this month already saw more shootings this year than the whole of 2019 — with five months to go.

As officials squabble over the cause, scared New Yorkers have even started buying bulletproof vests in record numbers.

