When this year’s annual motorcycle event in Sturgis kicked of the nation’s Karens rose up to say this was a horrendous health hazard due to it assuredly becoming a Covid super spreader event. Months of protests have been perfectly fine, but people gathering purely as a social event would kill people.

One of the better comments from these zealots was that ANTIFA should go to South Dakota and confront the bikers. Well ANTIFA has never been accused of being brilliant, and a few of these disruptors thought it would be wise to enter into the rally and protest.

It was the opposite of wise.

Antifa actually showed up to Sturgis today 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MTZULyq4qB — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) August 16, 2020

A very small group arrived and then, seemingly oblivious to the fact they were outnumbered at about a 20,000/1 ratio one decided to antagonize the crowds. Good thing for these Defund-The-police dolts that the police were there to safely escort them out of the throng.

Imagine being sooooo hungry, or behind on rent sooooo much, that you’d be willing to accept a Soros check to play stupid games at STURGIS of all places! Fool is lucky he got arrested. I really hope there are more videos of similar events forth coming, minus the saved by cops. — 𝙳𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 𝙰𝙻𝙻 𝙸𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚐𝚊𝚕𝚜 (@captbrian23) August 16, 2020

I almost gotta hand it to them… homeboys got a set on him lol….. “hmmmm, where should I go and try and spout my anti-American rhetoric and scream at people and call them Nazi’s? Oh, I know, a biker rally.” Lol… — Black Sheep With A Big Mouth (@zach4vikings) August 16, 2020

You don’t always need to be smart to be brave.

Those police officers more than likely saved a life right there. — Ray Estrella (@RayEstrella718) August 16, 2020

Cops saved his life from getting mauled by a legion of bikers. — 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 𝕽. 𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖚𝖘𝖐 (@jandrusk) August 16, 2020

The Dakotas arent Portland! — #Unsilent Andy (@AndyStein12) August 16, 2020

We need more video of this lol war is upon us Patriots!! — Riley🇺🇸 (@scottsriley34) August 16, 2020

Since Antifa wants to Defund the Police. I think the Police should have let them defend themselves. Do stupid things, win stupid prizes 🤣 They would have not been so brave if the Police weren’t there to Protect them. — 🍀IrishGrandma🍀#PeaceIsThePrize (@JoyfulGrandma) August 16, 2020

The revealing points are either they are completely dense to this paradox, or they are aware, which means their messaging is completely garbage.

Either case it does the soul some good to see this many Americans willing to face down this kind of insurrection. And the cops are still doing their jobs.

