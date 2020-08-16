https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/512216-abcs-stephanopoulos-spars-with-trump-advisor-on-mail-in-voting

ABC's George Stephanopoulos pushed back on Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller's assertions about mail-in voting, a frequent target of the president and his campaign.

“I think It’s a little disingenuous for [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders (I-Vt.)] and the rest of the Democrats to be making so much noise on this. They weren’t trying to do this in February, or March, or April or May,” Miller said, referring to expanded mail-in voting, on ABC’s “This Week.” “They’re trying to change the rules and institute something that normally takes 5 to 10 years to put in place and rush it through in only 5 to 10 weeks.”

“The Democrats did take action earlier in the spring,” Stephanopoulos pointed out. “The House passed a $25 billion emergency funding bill for the Postal Service.”

Miller in response cited a case in Paterson, N.J., in which state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (D) charged four people, including a city councilman and councilman-elect, with criminal conduct involving mail-in ballots in June. The president has also frequently cited the case.

Miller also cited the Democratic primary for New York's 12th congressional district, in which it took over a month to certify Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D) as the winner.

“When the votes are thrown out, that shows that the system is working. It shows that votes that could have been fraudulent … get taken out,” Stephanopoulos responded.

“It takes a long time for states to be able to put this together safely and securely,” Miller said. “Going to rush this through is a disaster waiting to happen.”

“They could be doing it better if you didn’t have problems with the Postal Service and if the president would agree to new funding,” Stephanopoulos responded.

Miller again blamed congressional Democrats in response.

