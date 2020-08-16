https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2020/08/16/Actor-producer-Ash-Christian-dead-at-35/3801597586281/

Aug. 16 (UPI) — Actor and producer Ash Christian has died in his sleep while on Holiday in Mexico. He was 35.

Variety and Deadline reported Christian’s Thursday death on Saturday, but did not specify the cause of it.

Advertisement

Fat Girls — a movie he wrote, directed and starred in — premiered at the 2006 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Texas native won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special-Class Short-Format Daytime Program in 2014 for producing Mi Promise.

Through his production company Cranium Entertainment, Christian produced the films 1985, Hurricane Bianca, Burn, Social Animals and Coyote Lake.

He also was a producer on Broadway’s Next to Normal.

Christian’s acting credits include The Good Fight, The Good Wife and Law and Order.

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime,” said his friend and producing partner Anne Clements. “He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

Notable deaths of 2020

Sumner Redstone Viacom CEO Sumner Redstone attends the premiere of “Star Trek Into Darkness” in Los Angeles on May 14, 2013. The media mogul died on August 12 at the age of 97. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

