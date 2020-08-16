https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/another-democrat-lie-exposed-trump-chief-staff-mark-meadows-jake-tapper-no-sorting-machines-going-offline-now-election-video/

The Democrat Party a radical anti-cop, Anti-American, open border agenda and a senile candidate for 2020 election.

They have no hope of winning against Donald Trump — the greatest jobs president in US history.

So Democrats know they have to cheat. That includes mail-in voting. They know if they send out millions of ballots to dead people and to old addresses they could capture those fraudulent votes and could quite possibly steal the election.

President Trump knows this too.

Democrats will depend on mail-in voting and the illegal practice of vote harvesting in their attempt to steal the election this year.

The liberal media this week started spreading rumors that President Trump is taking sorting machines offline to sabotage the proposed mail-in voting.

On Sunday morning President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows went on with Jake Tapper and set the record straight.

Mark Meadows: “There’s no sorting machines that are going offline between now and the election. That’s something that my Democrat friends are trying to stoke fear out there. That’s not happening.”

