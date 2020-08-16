https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-goons-go-sturgis-biker-rally-big-mistake-need-police-protection-escape-video/

They’re not the smartest bunch.

On Saturday a group of Antifa goons thought it would be a good idea to crash the Sturgis Biker Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

This was a big mistake.

The far left anti-police group needed police escort to escape the dangerous situation they created!

At one point a tall Antifa goon with purple hair kicked bike and that’s when all hell broke loose.

The Sturgis bikers erupted and police took the purple haired goon.

The rest of Antifa had to get a police escort to get out of town.

So, what are the chances Antifa thanked the police for saving their lives.

Here is one video of from Sturgis.

[embedded content]

Here is another view from Sturgis.

And here is another view of the Antifa incident.

[embedded content]

Power Line has more.

