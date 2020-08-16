https://www.theblaze.com/news/antifa-tried-to-crash-sturgis-biker-festival-it-ended-very-badly-for-them

Tensions erupted at the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota on Saturday when several members of Antifa attempted to crash the biker festival.

Video taken from the incident shows a handful of Antifa demonstrators, of course with their faces covered, enter the rally. Police quickly surround the Antifa protesters as thousands of bikers scream at them to leave their event.

After some of the bikers and Antifa protesters exchange several shoves, one of the Antifa protesters is taken to the ground by law enforcement. Sturgis police then arrest that protester and lead him out of the crowd in handcuffs. Tensions, however, continued to escalate and police quickly forced the Antifa protesters out of the rally.

Thousands of angry bikers followed as police escorted the Antifa protesters away from the rally.

Video of the incident received more than 1 million views online by Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rapid City Journal, more than 350,000 people attended the Sturgis rally this year, the event’s 80th anniversary.

Controversy engulfed the event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Critics claimed it was irresponsible to hold an event, which features hundreds of thousands of out-of-state travelers, in the midst of a pandemic, especially because South Dakota has contained COVID-19 with relative success.

However, the city of Sturgis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) ultimately allowed the festival to go forward.

