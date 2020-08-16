https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-harris-send-condolences-to-trump-family-after-robert-trumps-death

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) sent their condolences to President Donald Trump on Sunday morning following the death of Trump’s brother, Robert Trump.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

Harris wrote, “Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you.”

Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you. https://t.co/j9cVKi8b5A — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2020

The statements from Biden and Harris come after Trump released a statement late on Saturday about the passing of his brother.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded to his uncle’s passing by writing on Twitter: “Uncle Rob, we love you and we will miss you. R.I.P”

Uncle Rob, we love you and we will miss you. R.I.P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2020

Ivanka Trump wrote: “Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.”

Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2020

Eric Trump wrote: “Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family.”

Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 16, 2020

“Robert Trump, who took blood thinners, had experienced brain bleeds, which began after a recent fall, according to a family friend. President Trump went to Manhattan on Friday to see his brother at the hospital,” The New York Times reported. “Robert Trump had no children, but he helped raise Christopher Hollister Trump-Retchin, the son of his first wife, Blaine Trump, even giving him his last name. Besides the president, he is survived by his second wife, Ann Marie Pallan, and his sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau. His brother Fred Jr. died in 1981.”

Other notable figures who sent their condolences to the Trump family included:

Vice President Mike Pence: “Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Trump and we send our heartfelt sympathies to President @realDonaldTrump and the entire Trump Family. We pray their family and friends will be comforted during this difficult time. God bless the memory of Robert Trump.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “Tonight, we are lifting up @realDonaldTrump and his entire family in prayer, as they grieve the loss of Robert Trump. May God’s Peace and Grace be upon you.”

New Jersey Democrat Governor Phil Murphy: “. @realDonaldTrump and I spoke earlier today, and I extended my heartfelt prayers for his brother at this difficult time. I know the grief the President is feeling, having also lost my brother.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: “Very sorry to learn of the loss of President Trump’s brother, Robert. Please join me in keeping the entire Trump family in our prayers.”

Colorado Democrat Governor Jared Polis: “My sincere condolences to @realDonaldTrump and the entire family on the passing of Robert Trump.”

