Bill Maher warned his audience Joe Biden’s “lead” over President Trump is too slim and that Hillary was up even more.

The “Real Time” host is worried Slow Joe may be in for an upset like Crooked Hillary.

Ya think?

Are Democrats going to be able to hid senile Joe until the election?

Are voters really telling pollsters their preference in the days of cancel culture?

FOX News reported:

“Real Time” host Bill Maher expressed his concern that Joe Biden wasn’t “comfortably ahead” of President Trump as much as he should be less than 90 days aheasd of the 2020 presidential election. During a panel discussion with former White House hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang, Maher spoke about the current state of the presidential race as Biden prepares to accept his party’s nomination at the Democrats’ convention next week. “Biden’s ahead, but he’s not, to my view, comfortably ahead. Not for my comfort,” Maher said. “I mean, Hillary was ahead by more at some point. And I just got to ask: What is your party doing against this walking disaster [Trump] that you can’t close the gap better than that?” Buttigieg responded, telling Maher that “it’s never just about policy” in a presidential race.

