An alleged “counter-protester” had liquid thrown on him, was spat on, hit repeatedly with a baseball bat, and was shoved on the ground by reported Black Lives Matter supporters on Saturday night in Portland which comes as the city has seen approximately 80 days of riots.

The video features the rioters repeatedly yelling and screaming obscenities at the group of so-called counter-protesters. No additional footage was posted showing what transpired before the men were attacked.

Daily Caller journalist Jorge Ventura tweeted out a video of the incident, writing: “BLM supporter assaults counter-protester with baseball bat. Portland PD declare riot moments after.”

BLM supporter assaults counter-protester with baseball bat. Portland PD declare riot moments after. #Portland pic.twitter.com/DUBvFVv9Vv — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 16, 2020

At a different point in the night, officers from the Portland Police Department rushed a line of Antifa rioters who were using shields.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate on Antifa, shared a video of the incident, writing, “Antifa black block’s line formation instantly crumbles when Portland Police rush at them at the riot. Antifa have been attacking officers with rocks and other projectiles all night in SE Portland.”

Antifa black block’s line formation instantly crumbles when Portland Police rush at them at the riot. Antifa have been attacking officers with rocks and other projectiles all night in SE Portland. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/u09jievcsa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

Later in the night, Ventura posted a video of a black man talking to the Black Lives Matter activist who allegedly attacked counter-protesters with a baseball bat and spat on them.

The black man told the white Black Lives Matter supporter that he owns a firearm but he does not bring it to the demonstrations because he knows it will cause problems. The black man scolded the white Black Lives Matter activist because his alleged actions were going to lead to black people getting blamed for his actions and the overall narrative about what was happening was going to change.

“Black people are going to get blamed for that” black man tells white blm supporter for assaulting a counter-protester with a baseball bat

. #Portland pic.twitter.com/HupzoZXeaQ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 16, 2020

The Portland Police Department released a statement saying that the rioters chanted “kill a cop, save a life”, and, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

“Officers reported having rocks, frozen eggs, glass bottles, and frozen water bottles thrown at them. Officers reported people were shining green lasers at them, which is against the law in Oregon,” the department said. “Portland Fire & Rescue treated two Portland Police members injured by rocks thrown by individuals in the crowd. Both of them went to the hospital for further treatment. One of the rocks weighed 9.5 pounds and was thrown by a person in group of people wearing ‘press’ as the officer prepared to ride away on a truck.”

