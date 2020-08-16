https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-audio-reveals-obama-spy-stefan-halper-trying-infiltrate-high-level-positions-trump-administration-video/

Steven Schrage joined Maria Bartiromo again for his second appearance on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Schrage worked with FBI spy Stefan Halper for years.

Steven introduced Stefan Halper to Carter Page back in 2016 while Halper was spying on the Trump campaign.

On Sunday he spoke with Maria Bartiromo again in his second interview.

On Sunday Shrage told Maria Bartiromo that Christopher Steele‘s old boss at MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove was at the conference in London with Stefan Halper and Carter Page back in 2016.

Shrage then released audio of FBI spy Stefan Halper, who spied on the Trump campaign, discussing his desire of being the Secretary of State in the Trump Campaign. In the audio Halper also said he would take the Deputy Secretary of State job.

Halper met with Ivanka Trump during the transition period.

The Trump administration had NO IDEA the number of traitors and spies who he was up against even after he won the 2016 election.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

