https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/16/byron-york-makes-rep-eric-swalwell-look-like-an-even-bigger-tool-no-small-feat-for-his-investigate-trump-no-matter-what-agenda/

Folks, Rep. Eric Swalwell does not say this lightly.

Except he does.

It’s a tweet.

And he’s ridiculous.

But he so desperately wants people to think otherwise …

I don’t say this lightly: when we escape this Trump hell, America needs a Presidential Crimes Commission. It should be made up of independent prosecutors who look at those who enabled a corrupt president. Example 1: Sabotaging the mail to win an election. #SaveThePostOffice — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 14, 2020

So tough!

EH OH EL.

Rep. Swalwell’s agenda: If Trump is in office, investigate Trump. If Trump is not in office, investigate Trump. His “enablers,” too. Question: What are “independent prosecutors”? Justice Department? Mueller-style? State? County? Specially appointed by Eric Swalwell? https://t.co/AehdPKOgDP — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 15, 2020

You get an investigation and YOU get an investigation and YOU get an investigation!

We all get investigations!

Yes, you do say this stuff lightly. You’re a pompous, dishonest, disingenuous clown with the integrity of a meth head hooker. How and why you continue to open your mouth and utter these endless idiocies is a cosmic mystery. You’re contemptible. A veteran. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) August 15, 2020

For the past nearly four years, it feels like Democrats have done nothing but investigate the president. And Swalwell wants to do more?

Democrats are gonna Democrat but c’mon.

Um… #Democrats spent $40M taxpayer dollars on #Mueller investigating the President and found nothing… — ❌John Johnson – American Patriot🇺🇸 (@Onelifetogive) August 15, 2020

Waste of time and money so of course Eric wants to do more of it.

The only thing you pass is gas. But I have to say, that was impressive. — Warlord of Quilting (@SavannahDoc412) August 15, 2020

He will never live that fart down.

When @POTUS is re-elected for 4 more years, we need a Presidential Crimes Commission to investigate every single Democrat in the House that brought false charges against him and colluded with Obama and the Corrupt Bureaucrats in DOJ/FBi and that includes you Swalwell and Schiff — OriginalAmericanWoman (MAGA) (@LWilsonDarlene) August 15, 2020

When do we get to investigate you? One way or another if you force such a farcical “commission” on the American people you better bet you are going to be investigated. We need citizen journalists to make sure Swalwell considers his course carefully. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) August 15, 2020

Eric is so big and scary.

But only when it comes to passing gas on national television.

***

Related:

Yet ANOTHER chapter in the book of who the Left really IS –> #wrongtrump trends after Robert Trump passes away

Congrats! This is dumb! AOC dragged (then dragged some more) for defending Kamala Harris in babble-filled thread about white supremacy

‘Inside Uncle Joe’s mission to prove Obama WRONG’: Bombshell thread about Biden’s REAL feelings about Obama a must-read

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

