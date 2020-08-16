https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-wallace-unloads-on-biden-campaign-for-avoiding-interviews-damnedest-thing-ive-ever-seen

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace unloaded on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden late last week for continuing to avoid media interviews as he runs a “basement strategy” campaign.

Wallace made the remarks during a Fox News Radio interview in response to the Biden campaign not putting anyone from the campaign on television during today’s Sunday morning news shows.

“So, I’ve been doing Sunday shows with conventions – I started on Meet the Press in 1988. I’ve been doing it on and off, for what? What is that? Thirty two years. And it always happens that the Sunday before the convention, the campaign puts out top officials to preview the convention and to say this is what we’re gonna try to get accomplished,” Wallace said. “So, you know, we’ve [been] counting all week on, you know, having a top official from the Biden campaign, the campaign manager, the top pollster, the chief strategist, to talk about what they’re going to talk about during this next week. They are not putting anybody out.”

“And at first I thought, well, maybe it’s because it’s Fox News and they’re boycotting us,” Wallace continued. “No, they’re not putting anybody out on any of the Sunday shows … I don’t understand what’s going on here. This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen that you would, you know, you’re basically giving a campaign – and as I say, it’s a traditional thing. We’re gonna do it for the Republicans a week from Sunday. What are you trying to accomplish this week? And they, the Biden campaign isn’t putting anybody out.”

“And this just is of a piece with the vice president not doing really any serious interviews, not answering any questions since the rollout,” Wallace continued. “I don’t, you know, you can try, and I understand [it] has worked pretty well, and he continues to lead with what I’ll call the basement strategy. I don’t think you can hide from now till Election Day. I just I just don’t think it’s possible.”

Biden has also refused to answer questions from reporters the few times that he has given press conferences where teleprompters are present.

Biden’s refusal to take questions comes as he has faced mounting questions about his fitness for office, including questions about his cognitive abilities. Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, recently had to go on Fox News to defend her husband from the criticisms. It’s worth noting that numerous Democrats, progressives, and left-wing publications have also questioned Biden’s mental fitness for office. Biden, who said a couple of months ago that he was “constantly tested” for cognitive decline, walked those claims back last week, denying that he had been tested for cognitive decline and saying, “Why the hell would I take a test?”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said this week on Twitter that his news program asks Biden every week to come on the program to answer questions.

We ask every week. And have since his South Carolina primary win. https://t.co/Svjr0EzvLq — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 15, 2020

Even CNN is beginning to acknowledge that this is an issue for the Biden campaign as left-wing commentator Brian Stelter said: “I think this is increasingly becoming an issue among the press corps and among political insiders.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter says Joe Biden hiding from the press is “increasingly becoming an issue” while President Trump is “very accessible, who does give interviews and press conferences.” What is Joe Biden so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/7Uffu8s1Cl — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) August 16, 2020

