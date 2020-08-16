https://www.lifenews.com/2020/08/14/christian-actor-chris-pratt-and-his-wife-welcome-new-baby-children-are-a-gift-from-the-lord/

Actor Chris Pratt, a rare, outspoken Christian in Hollywood, welcomed a baby girl with his wife on Monday in a way that reminded his fans that every child is a blessing.

Pratt (“Jurassic World,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) announced the birth of his daughter, Lyla Maria, on Instagram with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Live Action News reports.

According to Cinema Blend, Pratt took a break from filming his latest big role to be home with his wife and newborn daughter.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” he wrote. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

He also included two Bible verses to highlight their joy. One was Psalm 126:3, which says, “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” The other was Psalm 127:3-4: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

The verses that Pratt chose emphasize the value of every child’s life. Though he has not spoke publicly about abortion and it is not clear if he is pro-life, he has spoken repeatedly about his Christian faith and values.

During the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Pratt told his young audience: “I want to thank God. I always do that when I’m up on a big platform in front of a bunch of young faces. I say I love God. That’s my thing.”

A month earlier during the MTV awards, he encouraged teenagers to seek a relationship with God, telling them, “I love Him, and you should, too.”

