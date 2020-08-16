https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512207-clyburn-trump-signing-a-death-warrant-for-a-lot-of-people-with-mail-in-voting

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in an interview on Saturday criticized President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, dies at 71 Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for ‘worst fall’ amid pandemic, flu season MORE’s opposition to mail-in voting, saying the president is “signing a death warrant for a lot of people.”

“We ought not be crippling the Post Office and for the president to admit that he is doing this in order to gum up the works when it comes to the elections, he is actually signing a death warrant for a lot of people that he ought not be doing this,” Clyburn said on CNN.

He added that the election in November would not be free and fair “if it’s left up to the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump for months has leveled claims that increased mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic would result in widespread fraud. Experts, however, say those assertions are baseless.

Last Thursday, the president suggested during a Fox Business interview that he was opposed to additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) because it would help implement universal mail-in voting this fall. He later shifted and said he would approve funding if Democrats made concessions sought by the White House.

Trump on Saturday denied that his administration was seeking to create delays in mail ahead of the November election and attempted to shift blame to Democrats for a lack of USPS funding.

He also expressed support for actions taken by his new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyTaylor Swift: Trump’s ‘calculated dismantling’ of USPS proves he’s trying to ‘blatantly cheat’ election DC protesters stage ‘wake-up call’ outside home of postmaster general Senate Democrat calls for end of recess amid warning about mail-in ballot delays MORE, who has come under growing scrutiny over changes he has made at the USPS ahead of the election.

“He is a fantastic man. He wants to make the Post Office great again,” the president said. DeJoy, a major Republican donor, was tapped to lead the Post Office in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clyburn also told CNN on Saturday that the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Harris launch Trump offensive in first joint appearance More than 50 Confederate monuments have been removed since Floyd’s death: report Trump rips Bill Maher as ‘exhausted, gaunt and weak’ MORE (D-Ga.), his friend, would be “disappointed” by Trump’s opposition to mail-in voting.

“John Lewis would be so disappointed that he … nearly gave his life to get the vote for people of color and to watch [the] complicity of the Republicans in holding onto this kind of shenanigans is just beyond me,” he said.

The Hill has requested comment from the White House on Clyburn’s comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

