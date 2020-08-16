https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/08/16/bernstein-racist-tyrant-trump-turning-gop-into-a-party-of-segregation/
About The Author
Related Posts
George Washington University Researchers Believe a Simple Blood Test Could Predict Which Chi-Com Virus Patients Could Become Deadly Ill
August 12, 2020
After Illegally Spying on Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Deep State Won’t Answer Whether They Spy on Congress
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy