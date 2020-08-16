https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/08/16/booker-bully-trump-about-to-get-knocked-out-by-dynamic-duo-biden-harris/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) called President Donald Trump a “bully,” adding that was “about to get knocked out” in the November election by the Biden-Harris ticket.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “So let me ask you, President Trump and his campaign have been floating this false, completely false notion that Senator Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, in 1964, and is an American, may not be eligible to be vice president. Were you surprised when they started to do that?”

Booker said, “This is something I think that many Americans know. I know for my family is when you have African-American women who are rising up in positions that there have never been African-American women in before that, people are going to viciously attack them on gender and race. The words, the gendered words that this president has been using about Kamala attacking her in extraordinarily awful ways just reflects the degrading language he’s used about blacks, about black and brown places, about congresspeople telling them to go back where they’ve come from when they were born in this country. This is nothing new, nothing surprising. What I don’t think Trump understands is that Kamala Harris has been fighting this fight her entire career rising to positions where she was the first African-American woman in time and time again. So if there’s anybody that’s ready for this kind of mess, it’s Kamala Harris. And so Donald Trump can pick a fight if he wants, but he is the proverbial bully in the playground that is about to get knocked out when he steps up against this dynamic duo that will beat him in November.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

