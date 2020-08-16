https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/coronavirus-3rd-likely-4th-worst-flu-pandemic-us-history-first-flu-ravage-economy-thanks-faulty-models-junk-science-dr-fauci/

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

As reported weeks ago — in mid April Dr. Fauci admitted that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April that “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn’t close it up. That’s a lot of people.

Dr. Fauci later admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy.

This guy has been wrong nearly every step of the way.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I can tell you, the first and only time that I said we should do mitigation strongly, the response was, ‘yes, we’ll do it.'” https://t.co/OoYDesvZU4 pic.twitter.com/k5IaxkiiBc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 13, 2020

After Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci sat with the president the US went into lockdown and since that time over 30 MILLION Americans have lost their jobs and thousands of companies have gone bankrupt.

In late March, Neil Ferguson, who was behind the Imperial College coronavirus study, backtracked and said 20,000 Brits may die from the coronavirus instead of his original estimates of 500,000.

Neil Ferguson resigned from his government post as researcher a week ago after he was caught breaking his own lockdown rules by meeting with his married mistress at his home.

The Imperial College model was a complete scam.

Today we updated our comparison of the worst flu pandemics in US history.

The Coronovirus with an overall mortality rate per population of 0.0524% is the third or fourth worst flu in US history.

The Spanish Flu was the deadliest flu with 0.6% of the population dying from the disease or more than 1 in 200 Americans died from this deadly flu.

The coronavirus follows: The Spanish flu of 1918-19, the Asian Flu of 1957-58 and the Hong Kong Flu of 1968 in its severity.

The Hong Kong flu killed an estimated 100,000 Americans but if we used the same counting techniques as Dr. Fauci and the CDC have proposed today the death rate would be nearly double.

The coronavirus is not this country’s worst pandemic but it did manage to ravage the US economy and the middle class.

No other flu came close to creating a panic of fools like the coronavirus of 2020 did to America.

