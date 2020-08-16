https://mediarightnews.com/watch-costa-mesa-pd-puts-trump-supporters-in-paddy-wagon-after-store-reportedly-locks-them-inside-for-not-wearing-masks/

Multiple videos are going viral today of what appears to be some folks who were rallying outside of a “Mother’s Market” in Costa Mesa California. Based on what we could find it appears to be the one located at 1890 Newport Blvd. Posts to social media allege that people were locked inside the location after entering without masks until the police showed up.

We can’t confirm exactly that, other than what is said in the posts and in the videos, but we did reach out to the store manager. While being directed to call their corporate office, we asked multiple times if the store manager wanted to deny that people were locked inside the store and there was no official denial given. We also reached out to the corporate headquarters and have not heard back as of yet, although we left a voicemail.

It’s important to note that Media Right News is not advocating anyone break Covid-19 regulations, we are simply reporting on the situation, and we are also not legal experts. It does seem absurd in our opinion, to hear about people possibly being locked in, or ‘indentured’ to a store simply due to not wearing a mask if this is indeed what happened, and then arrested via paddy wagon.

In our perspective, and with all the rioting and looting happening around the nation, it seems excessive, to say the least. Perhaps as more details unfold there will be some more perspective though, to add to what happened in this insane looking situation. The first video posted by ‘Elizabeth Imawake’ is captioned:

“CALIFORNIA: Multiple people arrested for not wearing masks

A few people decided to walk into the Mother’s grocery store in Costa Mesa without a mask.

The store manager then locked them in & called the police who came in & arrested them for being in public without a mask.” WATCH:

The second video posted also to Facebook by ‘Hela Kammoun’ reads (spelling left as is):

“Today mother market Costa Mesa The security closed the door on us because we are not wearing a mask then called the police and arrested two of our patriots because they did go in first without a mask We can’t be quite about this!” WATCH:

Below we have embedded a YouTube video, we do not imply that we agree or disagree that anyone had a ‘medical exemption’ from wearing masks, as stated in the caption of the video, but rather leave it up to the viewer to see it and use your discretion as to what you make of the shocking clip below. One lady ranted: “I respect you but I do not respect what happened here today” to the officers.

[embedded content]

There were multiple people protesting and yelling at the Costa Mesa Police Officers, shocked that what appears to be two women were being hauled away in a paddy wagon. One of the women appeared to be donning ‘Trump 2020’ attire as the seemingly stoic and masked police officers walked away with her. In the second video, people in the crowd shouted “Nazi Nazi” apparently at the police officers. They repeatedly chanted “officer officer remember your oath” shortly after that.

It’s hard to tell if there was some sort of organized rally or protest before the women were allegedly locked in, or if they were connected and we will try to update if we receive more details.

Many who begin to find out about this story through the viral videos will also likely perceive some hypocrisy to the very strict enforcement here, when lawless rioting is being allowed to go on around the nation, and even this week Portland, OR announced they won’t be arresting most rioters, sending the State Police packing.

It’s just a shocking time to be an American right now and I don’t think that’s a fact that can be disputed although we advocate for health and safety as a number one priority.

This is a developing story that we are reporting on to the best of our knowledge and if more facts or details become available we will do our best to add updates.