Cancel culture in America is picking up speed, but Superman himself, actor Dean Cain, told “Fox and Friends” that it needs to end in Hollywood.

“This cancel culture within Hollywood, it is a cancer,” he said. “It’s McCarthyism and it’s threatening people [by saying] ‘look, I’m going to take away your ability to make a living, your livelihood if you don’t toe the party line.’ And it’s not going to end well, I promise you.”

Cain said especially in the creative Hollywood community, open conversations and disagreements should be had and accepted.

“So often it’s those who preach tolerance and acceptance and love and understanding that are the ones trying to cancel everybody,” he said.

Hollywood films and sitcoms such as “Gone with the Wind” and “Blazing Saddles” are also under the microscope, being censored for politically incorrect content, which Cain said should be left to viewer’s discretion.

“I think it’s terrible,” he said. “If you want to put something in context, have that conversation with your kids, have that conversation with other people. But to have them tell you it’s a contextual warning… figure it out. This is what things were like back then when we were making movies like this… It’s just kind of ridiculous.”

