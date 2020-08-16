https://trendingpolitics.com/eric-swalwell-calls-for-presidential-crimes-commission-but-he-seems-to-have-missed-something/

The guy who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination for about 10 minutes last year proved again on Friday why he’s one of the worst members of Congress but, since he represented like-minded haters in California, he’ll get to stay there as long as he wants.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy who likes to break wind while doing live interviews, who once refuted a gun control critic by claiming the U.S. government would nuke rebels on our own soil, and who remains the original Russiagate truther called for a “Presidential Crime Commission” to investigate (wait for it) President Trump.

sponsor



***FREE ‘Keep America Great’ hat – OFFER EXPIRES SOON***

“I don’t say this lightly: when we escape this Trump hell, America needs a Presidential Crimes Commission. It should be made up of independent prosecutors who look at those who enabled a corrupt president. Example 1: Sabotaging the mail to win an election,” he posted on Twitter.

Enter hysterically laughing emoji here.

And what is this partisan hack babbling about now? The Democrat conspiracy theory that President Trump wants to eliminate the U.S. Postal Service so he can steal the November election, or something like that.

The Hill reported on this nonsense:

Swalwell’s tweet follows the United States Postal Service (USPS) announcing that 46 states are at risk of citizens not having their vote-by-mail ballot arrive in time to be counted in the November election as the agency faces delayed delivery, policy changes and a funding emergency during the coronavirus pandemic.

As people worry about the health risks posed by voting in person during the pandemic, switching to mail-in-voting and initiatives by states to make it widespread has been a subject of debate. But Trump has cast doubt on the security of vote-by-mail, and has alleged without evidence that it will lead to election fraud.

First of all, there is plenty of evidence that election fraud has already occurred around the country, and just during the recent primaries. People have been charged with ballot fraud, so there’s that.

Secondly, the ‘risk’ of coronavirus is fabricated. Not the disease, mind you, the risk. Without question, COVID-19 has become the most politicized virus in the history of Humankind, and we can thank the Democrats for that, too; how people can believe it’s safe enough to go to the liquor store and Walmart but not safe enough to vote in person is mystifying.

But in fact, to this bozo’s ‘recommendation’ that someone appoint an ‘independent’ President Crimes Commission, there already is a presidential criminal team, and it’s already investigating presidential criminal activity.

Barack Obama’s presidential criminal activity. His name is John Durham, and he was appointed by Attorney General William Barr. And Durham’s got a team working with him.

***FIGHT BACK Against Liberal Censorship. Download Our Free Trump News App***

And that doesn’t count the ‘presidential crimes commission’ formed by special counsel Robert Mueller a couple of years ago – the ‘commission’ that found no evidence of Trump-Russia “collusion” (that Swalwell the truther refuses to accept).

The only reason this nudnik doesn’t have to answer for his tinfoil-hat lunacy is that the Washington establishment media refuses to do so. To them, he’s some kind of brainiac superhero ‘fighting the good fight.’

This helps explain why most Americans trust used car salesmen and Greta Thunberg more than reporters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

