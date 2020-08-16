https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-rep-debbie-wasserman-schultz-accused-assaulting-primary-opponents-16-year-old-volunteer-early-voting-video/

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL) was accused of assaulting a minor during early voting this weekend.

Wasserman Schultz’s primary opponent, Jen Perelman tweeted: “Debbie physically shoved one of my volunteers handing out palm cards and then verbally accosted her for calling out her record on the environment. This will not be tolerated.”

“I’m only going to say this once: If you want to put your hands on anyone, try it with me. Don’t you EVER touch my volunteer,” attorney Perelman tweeted putting Wasserman Schultz on notice.

For those who want context: Debbie physically shoved one of my volunteers handing out palm cards & then verbally accosted her for calling out her record on the environment. This will NOT be tolerated. — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) August 16, 2020

TRENDING: Multiple People Arrested For Not Wearing Masks in OC Grocery Store – Store Manager Locked Them in and Called Police! (VIDEO)

The alleged victim, 16-year-old Martina Velazquez, described the assault in a Tik Tok video.

“When I was handing out palm cards to voters and explaining how Debbie was not endorsed by any climate activists other than the Sierra Club….she ended up shoving me more than once and calling me a liar to my face,” said Velasquez.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

