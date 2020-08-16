https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512240-democrats-featuring-rising-stars-in-convention-keynotes

The Democratic National Convention will highlight 17 “rising stars” in its keynote address Tuesday evening rather than the traditional single speaker.

Scheduled speakers include former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, as well as Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), who was an early backer of former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Trump ‘failure’ on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE. Lamb’s victory has been cited as a model for Democrats to compete in districts won by President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE.

Other scheduled speakers during the keynote include several state lawmakers, such as Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D), Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“Amidst all of the chaos and crises our nation is facing, Democrats are focused on finding new and innovative ways to engage more Americans than ever before — because that’s how we’ll mobilize the nation to defeat Donald Trump in November,” convention CEO Joe Solmonese said in a statement. “The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment.”

The keynote speaker’s slot is viewed as a springboard for a higher profile within the party. Past keynote speakers at the Democratic convention include then-Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes 50 years covering Biden Kamala Harris draws support from unique bloc: Sorority sisters MORE in 2004, then-San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro Julian CastroDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes California Democrats back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup Ocasio-Cortez to speak at Democratic convention MORE in 2012 and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden The Kodak loan: Insider trading in a new garb? MORE (D-Mass.) in 2016.

Initially scheduled for Milwaukee, the 2020 Democratic convention was moved to an entirely virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other speakers slated for Tuesday night of the event include former second lady Jill Biden and former president Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes 50 years covering Biden Being boxed-in a godsend for Biden MORE.

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump ‘failure’ on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention Biden and Harris send condolences to Trump after his brother’s death Trump planning event to counter Biden acceptance speech MORE (D-Calif.), will both deliver their addresses from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Other scheduled speakers include Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Michelle Obama to go to bat for Biden Trump to counter DNC with travel to swing states MORE, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump ‘failure’ on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention Gun control groups seek convention momentum Democrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes MORE, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden Big change is coming under Biden — and it won’t be a smooth transition MORE (D-N.Y.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Former Sanders campaign adviser discusses Biden outreach to Latino voters MORE (I-Vt.) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R).

