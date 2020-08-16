https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/democratic-national-convention-starts-tonight-heres-who-you-can-expect?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democrats’ presidential nominating convention kicks off Monday with lineup of speeches from some of the political party’s biggest stars including former first lady Michelle Obama. But whether they can generate the kind of voter enthusiasm seen in previous events, when the world wasn’t effectively shuttered by a deadly virus, remains an unanswered question with xxx days remaining before election night.

While the convention officials runs through Thursday in swing state Wisconsin, essentially of all of the programing, including the speeches will be give in remote locations.

On xxx the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will give their acceptance speech in Biden’s home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

Michelle Obama will be joined Monday by Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who again finished second in the Democratic presidential primary. He lost in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. The first night theme this year will be “We the People.”

Also speaking tonight will be Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina. He is the most powerful member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and his endorsement of Biden notably changed the course of the campaign following a string of disappointing finishes in early primary contests.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will also deliver brief addresses Monday.

Both women fueled the rumor mill as possible vice presidential choices for Biden. Klobuchar competed in this election’s presidential primary cycle, briefly surging after a strong performance in New Hampshire.

Whitmer gained national attention, not all positive, for her stringent response to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. She was also a finalist contender to be Biden’s running mate. The two reportedly had good chemistry, and she was a favorite of the candidate himself, but eventually the decision was made to pursue a woman of color for the nod.

Amid criticism that the Democratic establishment, including those chairing the convention, are failing to prioritize the voices of Hispanic voters, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will be the lone Latina speaker this evening. Masto is the first Latina to serve in the Senate and was an early contender for the VP spot, but removed her name from the consideration pool in May.

Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Gwen Moore, of Wisconsin, also will speak. Thompson is the chair of the convention and Moore is the co-chairwoman of the convention host committee. They are both members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Former Governor of Ohio and two-time failed Republican presidential candidate John Kasich will speak Monday. His role in the convention is designed to illustrate the bipartisan support behind Joe Biden. Kasich has publicly opposed Trump since he secured the nomination in 2016, but his role at the DNC irked some progressives last week when it was revealed he would be getting more speaking time than Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Finally, Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Doug Jones, the junior Senator from Alabama will deliver addresses on Monday night. Jones defeated GOP candidate Roy Moore in 2017 special election for his seat — he is currently he most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate up for re-election. Cuomo has been the face of New York state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Though often praised by the media for his authoritative daily briefings, more than 30,000 New Yorkers have died during the pandemic, and many questions remain about his handling of a policy that let the novel virus spread through state nursing homes.

The speakers will be addressing convention viewers virtually and the remote event will be streamed through a variety of social-media platforms and on broadcast television. Each night, the convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern standard time. A livestream of the events will be available on Just the News, in addition to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

