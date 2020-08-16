https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/16/dems-if-you-really-believe-the-postmaster-general-is-a-threat-the-election-what-do-you-think-of-this-lame-chuck-schumer-tweet/

As we get ready for the upcoming week, Dems are coming hard after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. For example, Rep. Adam Schiff wants him to resign and demands hearings immediately:

The Postmaster General must resign. He’s slowed delivery, banned overtime & decommissioned mail-sorting machines. Right before the election. During a pandemic. The House must demand answers. Hearings should start now. It can’t wait. We won’t let Trump destroy the Post Office. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 16, 2020

Activist and actor Rob Reiner wants DeJoy “jailed” if he refuses to testify:

DeJoy must testify. If he refuses, he must be jailed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 16, 2020

And law professor Laurence Tribe wants states to investigate so President Trump can’t pardon him:

Trump can fire the USPS Inspector General for blowing the whistle on Louis DeJoy, and he can pardon the federal crimes DeJoy is overseeing by sabotaging the Postal Service, but he can’t fire state AGs or local DAs whose grand juries nail the goons for state felonies. Go get ‘em!! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 15, 2020

Anyway, Dems have called for hearings:

Congressional Democratic leaders are calling on the postmaster general and the head of the Postal Service Board of Governors to testify in a hearing about “dangerous operational changes” they say could threaten the integrity of the November election.https://t.co/jAVvzZaBy7 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 16, 2020

However, this “urgent” matter will have to wait until next week:

Oversight Chair Maloney calls for DeJoy to testify August 24th for “urgent” hearing on USPS changes. “Your testimony is particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country” — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) August 16, 2020

Rep. Jim Cooper is going the Rob Reiner route:

We need to subpoena the Postmaster General, and if he fails to appear, we should send the Sgt at Arms to arrest him. — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020

And AOC will be there:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez will return to D.C. next week to participate in this emergency hearing on the Postal Service. https://t.co/nVjlovDQ2w — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) August 16, 2020

Now, as for the title of this post, is this not one of the lamest tweets in the history of Twitter? “He should be stamped, returned to sender, and removed from his position” is like a really bad line from a really bad movie where the villain is a postman:

If Postmaster General DeJoy doesn’t testify before Congress next week as Speaker Pelosi and I have requested, he should be stamped, returned to sender, and removed from his position. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 16, 2020

At least Nancy Pelosi didn’t embarrass herself:

Alarmingly, Postmaster General DeJoy has acted as an accomplice in the President’s effort to cheat the election and manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election. #DontMessWithUSPS — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 16, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

