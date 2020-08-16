https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/16/dems-if-you-really-believe-the-postmaster-general-is-a-threat-the-election-what-do-you-think-of-this-lame-chuck-schumer-tweet-a/

As we get ready for the upcoming week, Dems are coming hard after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. For example, Rep. Adam Schiff wants him to resign and demands hearings immediately:

Activist and actor Rob Reiner wants DeJoy “jailed” if he refuses to testify:

And law professor Laurence Tribe wants states to investigate so President Trump can’t pardon him:

Anyway, Dems have called for hearings:

However, this “urgent” matter will have to wait until next week:

Rep. Jim Cooper is going the Rob Reiner route:

And AOC will be there:

Now, as for the title of this post, is this not one of the lamest tweets in the history of Twitter? “He should be stamped, returned to sender, and removed from his position” is like a really bad line from a really bad movie where the villain is a postman:

At least Nancy Pelosi didn’t embarrass herself:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...