A major theme of this week’s Democratic National Convention will be President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reported on Sunday.

“Donald Trump is responsible for the worst failure of presidential leadership in modern history and still to this day has yet to implement a national plan to control a virus that has killed over 160,000 and left millions of Americans out of work and fighting for their livelihoods,” Biden’s national press secretary TJ Ducklo said.

He emphasized that, “it didn’t have to be this bad. We are going to remind the American people that every day until November 3.”

Monday night’s theme for the start of the convention, “We the People,” will highlight speakers who “have risen up to face three defining challenges in modern American life” — the pandemic, the unemployment crisis and racial injustice.

Biden’s address will also heavily stress the pandemic, with Democrats hoping the convention will illustrate a sharp contrast between how Trump and Biden would handle the crisis.

“The COVID story allows Joe Biden to say everything he needs to about Donald Trump in one tight narrative,” Democratic strategist Christy Setzer stressed. “There’s even a stunning visual contrast — masked and safety-first Dems versus unmasked and reckless GOPers.”

Polls in swing states show that voters believe Biden would do a better job handling the coronavirus, according to a CBS News-YouGov battleground survey.

Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% in Pennsylvania and 48% to 42% in Wisconsin, with those surveyed saying they didn’t think the president was doing all he could to fight the pandemic.

