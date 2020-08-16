https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/dnc-chairman-perez-reportedly-desires-ditch-presidential-caucuses?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez thinks presidential caucuses should be abandoned during future election cycles, according to The Associated Press.

“Perez’s term as chair will end before the 2024 nominating calendar is determined,” the outlet reported. “But he told The Associated Press on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention that he plans to ‘use the bully pulpit as a former chair to make sure we continue the progress’ of changes after the bitter 2016 primary fight between nominee Hillary Clinton and runner-up Bernie Sanders.”

Democrat party officials took days working to determine who won the Iowa caucuses earlier this year, the outlet noted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden performed poorly during that contest, finishing behind three other candidates.

