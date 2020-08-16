http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kSvP6iA0rJU/

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a female child molester after she allegedly attempted to smuggle two migrants into the California interior.

El Centro Border Patrol Station agents patrolling Interstate 8 near the California border with Mexico stopped a woman they suspected to be smuggling illegal aliens from Mexico. The agents stopped the driver and conducted an immigration interview on the two passengers, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents identified the passengers as Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States, officials stated. The agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, and the two Mexican nationals and transported them to the El Centro Station for processing.

During a records check, the agents discovered that a California court in San Bernadino convicted the female driver in 2017 for “Annoying and Molesting Children,” officials reported. The San Bernadino court sentenced her to 20 days in jail and 36 months probation.

In August 2019, the a federal court convicted the woman for “Bringing In and Harboring Illegal Aliens,” the report continues. Her arrest took place in the El Centro Sector. The federal court sentenced the California woman to 174 days in jail and 36 months of supervised release.

The agents processed the woman and turned her over to federal officials for prosecution on a new charge of “Bringing In and Harboring Illegal Aliens.”

The Mexican nationals were likely expelled following a medical screening and criminal background check under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since October 1, 2019, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 43 people who were either convicted or wanted for sexual offenses after they illegally entered the U.S., according to information provided by El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

