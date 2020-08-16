https://newsthud.com/flashback-obama-says-its-the-post-office-thats-always-having-problems/

a 2009 video of Obama is resurfacing amid controversy over voting by mail and the U.S. Postal service.

“I think private insurers should be able to compete. They do it all the time. I mean, if you think about, if you think about it, um, UPS and FedEx are doing just fine. Right? The, uh, no they are. I mean, it’s the post office that’s always having problems.”

