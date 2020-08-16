https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/frightening-vote-sleepy-joe-biden-kiss-privacy-goodbye-biden-proposes-100000-federal-contact-tracers-spy-every-move/

In May we reported on our concerns with contact tracing and our loss of freedom as a result of this practice. We reported that contact tracers will track you and tell you what you can and cannot do. You will be a puppet of the state. You must do what they say for the greater good. Freedom will be lost forever.

We reported that Democrat states were promoting the idea of “contact tracing” and when you realize what it is, you will think you are living in Orwell’s 1984.



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cheered the news that Chicago was hiring 600 tracers to track its citizens using the coronavirus as the excuse. We then shared an excellent video (which has now been taken down by YouTube) that explained the madness behind contact tracing. In the video the following points were made:

Of course John Hopkins offers contact tracer training (connected to the scary overboard coronavirus chart) Based on you coming in contact with a person who has COVID-19 you will be placed in total isolation for 10 days If you have no way of not sharing a bathroom you will need to be isolated If you are quarantined you will be isolated for 14 days A contact tracer will take care of your kids but you cannot leave your house If you eat at a restaurant and someone was found with COVID you will be quarantined Big government will video conference you and review your place to make sure you are isolated If you contract it your family will have to be quarantined for 14 days and completely isolated If you were on a train, at work or in a restaurant then everyone near you will have to be quarantined They say this is voluntary but will arrest you if you don’t comply You could be quarantined again, and again, and again Training encourages contact tracers to know you are doing this for the greater good The government will mandate you to take vaccines Apple phones are now upgraded to manage your phone for COVID contact tracing In India you have to show your app before getting on a train or taking a flight, etc. New Zealand has a code that will clear you based on your app status

The government is asking for $100 billion to manage this process and force you to take vaccinations – (the video has also been removed by YouTube).

We’ve reported how some individuals are already seeing the horrors of contact tracing in Texas.

Last week Sleepy Joe Biden and his VP candidate Harris announced their insane plans for contact tracing:

Harris also touted Biden’s proposals to hire 100,000 people for a national contact tracing effort, as well as $25 billion for manufacturing and distributing a vaccine.

Biden probably received this advice from one of his advisors who is behind Michigan’s contact tracing scheme as reported by Breitbart:

A Michigan state employee and son of the Detroit mayor appears to be the person who first proposed hiring a partisan Democrat consulting firm to collect sensitive medical information from coronavirus patients. The Detroit News reported emails revealed Ed Duggan, a Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity senior adviser and child of Mike Duggan, was the one to propose using Kolehouse Strategies to manage volunteer contact tracers, who would then input personal information obtained from virus patients into a data collection system controlled by another progressive firm.

Communist China

Communist China is the role model for contact tracing. Imagine a world where you can only enter a restaurant, business, taxi or any public or private entity based on your contact tracing score. This is happening in China now with your score based on how well you align with official government propaganda.

Of course, the ratings of individuals are determined by unnamed and unseen individuals. Your phone tells them where you are. Your access to everyday life is dependent on the state and how they rate you. Someone, somewhere is allowing you to leave your house or not. You can only do so with their permission.

Sidney Powell’s Warning

In a recent interview on FOX Business, General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell shared about this subject (at the 5:50 mark below):

Exactly, and they have been doing it on all of us Liz. That’s what all needs to be uncovered, explored and exposed for the American public to know how bad the surveillance state has been and is. And, it’s only gotten worse and this COVID mess is only gonna make it worse. That’s part of the contact tracing I find extremely objectionable – all of it. It’s way too much government intrusion in what is supposed to be a free society.”

Obama’s Deep State spied on President Trump. The MSM promoted Deep State’s Russia collusion scam and any other official messages emanating from the Democrat Deep State. Social Media obliged by preventing dissenters from having a voice on their public forums. Now they want to prevent you from leaving your home or being with your family….frightening…

