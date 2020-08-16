https://babylonbee.com/news/gavin-newsom-sneaks-into-grace-community-church-at-night-to-steal-all-the-hymnals/

Gavin Newsom Sneaks Into Grace Community Church At Night To Steal All The Hymnals

‘Twas the night before Sunday, when through GCC,

No Spirit was stirring, for those gifts had ceased.

The hymnals were nestled all snug in their pews,

For J-Mac was coming to preach the good news.

Then in crept ‘Ol Gavin, with loathing and spite

To snatch up those hymnals, in the dead of the night.

He went one by one, threw each one in his sack

From the very first pew, to the one in the back.

Then Newsom he laughed, such a terrible laugh,

And said, “This will cut their dumb service in half!”

“No worship, no singing, they’ll cry and they’ll scream!”

“That will teach them for messing with COVID-19!”

But poor Gavin was shocked, when to his dismay

He heard the church singing, the very next day

He heard high notes and low notes, horns, violins,

For the old folks had memorized all of the hymns.

