It’s been a bloody weekend in New York City with at least 49 people shot from Thursday to Saturday:

And this remarkable increase in violence is the fault of President Trump, at least according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

FFS, does anyone believe this crap any longer?

At least he didn’t blame it on coronavirus:

Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio: It’s time to flatten the curve and “give hospitals time to recover”:

You mean the BLM mural in front of Trump Tower didn’t work?

And we look forward to AOC again blaming the violence on people just trying to feed their families:

