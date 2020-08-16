https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hillary-clinton-biden-should-rejoin-paris-climate-accord-iran-nuclear?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday that the U.S. should rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris Climate Accord if fellow Democrat Joe Biden is elected president.

“I think it would be in the United States’ interest to rejoin the Iran agreement, just as it would be to rejoin the climate agreement. We are now the only nation not in the Paris Climate accord,” Clinton said during a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council.

President Trump campaigned in 2016 on withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Accord and followed through on the pledge.

Both deals were stuck during the Obama administration in which Biden was vice president and Clinton ran the State Department from 2009 to 2013.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, warned about the dangers of a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

“I think it’s important for the United States to try to not only rejoin the agreement, but to try to put that lid back on the Iranian nuclear weapons program and keep it firmly on while trying to continue preventing a nuclear arms race with the Saudis or the Emiratis, or the Egyptians, or whoever else thinks that if Iran has a nuclear weapon program, they should have one too,” she said.

“I think the best way to do that is to rejoin the agreement. Now, at this point, I don’t know whether Iran would be receptive to that. I think they may have moved on and remember, there was always a conflict between the political and clerical leadership in Iran, and, obviously, the military leadership as to whether or not to put that lid on the nuclear weapons program under the agreement,” she also said.

