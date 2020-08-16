https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-former-fired-fbi-director-comey-big-trouble-knew-carter-page-worked-cia-signed-bogus-fisa-warrants-anyways/
Former FBI Director James Comey knew Carter Page was a CIA asset when he signed multiple FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page and candidate and President Trump. He knew this because Carter Page told him.
Republican Representative Devin Nunes was on FOX Business with attorney Gregg Jarrett. In the interview Nunes noted a couple of important items related to the Durham investigation of the Deep State gang behind Obamagate, but at the 3:15 mark below, Jarrett said the following:
[embedded content]
Comey already knew Carter Page was an asset of the CIA. You know how I know this? Carter Page before the first FISA warrant application, he sent Comey a direct letter that said I work for the CIA. I’m not a Russian spy. How do I know that? Because he gave me a copy of the letter, it’s in both of my books. It’s also part of his Congressional testimony you’ll recall. So isn’t it true that James Comey concealed this information from the FISA Court and perpetrated a fraud when he signed the FISA warrants?
